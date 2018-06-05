Sindh interim cabinet likely to take oath today: sources

Sindh Assembly. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh interim cabinet is expected to take oath today, sources informed Geo News.

Seventeen members including former Sindh Prosecutor General Shahadat Awan, president of Arts Council Ahmed Shah, and Justice (retd) Ghulam Sarwar of Thar commission will be part of the interim Sindh government.

Others members likely to be part of the cabinet are former secretary Ashfaq Memon, Humair Soomro, and engineer Jabbar Memon from Thatta.

Former commissioner Saleem Khan, former Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) Mushtaq Shah, Shafiq Sherwani, Chaudhry Najeeb, Mufsar Mulk and Brigadier (retd) Haris are expected to be a part of the cabinet.



Others members to be included in the cabinet are Fahad Bachani, advocate Younis, barrister Haider Waheed, Azfar Ahsan, and Sadiq Ifthikar, sources added.

Parliamentary committee meeting for interim Balochistan CM

On the other hand, a meeting of the parliamentary committee for caretaker Balochistan CM is expected to be called today, while parliamentary committee for Punjab caretaker CM is expected to be called tomorrow.