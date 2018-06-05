Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
By
Web Desk

People trolling Swara Bhaskar because she has an opinion: Sonam Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has spoken in support of her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhaskar after the latter was severely criticised for her 'ill-informed' comments on Pakistan and for an ‘inappropriate’ scene in the film.

Responding to a question regarding Bhaskar being trolled on social media, Sonam during a screening of Veere Di Wedding in New Delhi said, "I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love. So Swara, you have a lot of lovers.”

Bhaskar faced severe backlash on social media after she called Pakistan a "failing state" while speaking to film critic Rajeev Masand about the ban on Veere Di Wedding in the country.

Pakistanis, including Urwa Hocane, Armeena Khan and Gohar Rasheed, schooled Bhaskar and slammed her for her ‘ill-informed’ comments. Several also said the actor made them feel better about the film being banned in Pakistan. 

The actor, however, was not only slammed on social media on this side of the border but Indians too criticised her for an 'inappropriate' scene in the movie.

Last week, Veere Di Wedding was banned in Pakistan owing to its "vulgar content".

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead at New York home: Police

Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead at New York home: Police

 Updated 3 hours ago
Film producer Harvey Weinstein due to enter plea on rape charges

Film producer Harvey Weinstein due to enter plea on rape charges

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistani celebrities outraged, demand #JusticeForKhadija

Pakistani celebrities outraged, demand #JusticeForKhadija

 Updated 12 hours ago
'Solo' running on empty but still top at North American theaters

'Solo' running on empty but still top at North American theaters

 Updated 17 hours ago
Eminem fuels Nicki Minaj dating rumors

Eminem fuels Nicki Minaj dating rumors

 Updated 2 days ago
Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra's smile on Instagram

Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra's smile on Instagram

 Updated 2 days ago
Goodwill towards people of Pakistan remains unchanged: Swara Bhaskar

Goodwill towards people of Pakistan remains unchanged: Swara Bhaskar

 Updated 2 days ago
Don't need permission to sing late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's qawalis: Rahat

Don't need permission to sing late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's qawalis: Rahat

 Updated 2 days ago
Urwa Hocane slams 'Veere di Wedding' star’s comments against Pakistan

Urwa Hocane slams 'Veere di Wedding' star’s comments against Pakistan

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM