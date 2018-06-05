People trolling Swara Bhaskar because she has an opinion: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has spoken in support of her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhaskar after the latter was severely criticised for her 'ill-informed' comments on Pakistan and for an ‘inappropriate’ scene in the film.

Responding to a question regarding Bhaskar being trolled on social media, Sonam during a screening of Veere Di Wedding in New Delhi said, "I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love. So Swara, you have a lot of lovers.”

Bhaskar faced severe backlash on social media after she called Pakistan a "failing state" while speaking to film critic Rajeev Masand about the ban on Veere Di Wedding in the country.

Pakistanis, including Urwa Hocane, Armeena Khan and Gohar Rasheed, schooled Bhaskar and slammed her for her ‘ill-informed’ comments. Several also said the actor made them feel better about the film being banned in Pakistan.



The actor, however, was not only slammed on social media on this side of the border but Indians too criticised her for an 'inappropriate' scene in the movie.

Last week, Veere Di Wedding was banned in Pakistan owing to its "vulgar content".