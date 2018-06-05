Reham was always greedy for power and money: Awn Chaudry

Imran Khan's political secretary Awn Chaudry. Photo: File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s political secretary Awn Chaudry on Tuesday alleged that Reham Khan has always been greedy for money and power.

Commenting on Reham’s upcoming book which has sparked controversy in mainstream and social media, Chaudry said in a series of tweets, “Her greed for money and power were insatiable and she was in a hurry to get both. I witnessed her demanding Rs 1 crore from Aleem Khan for her movie.”

"She approached one of our parliamentarians for the loan of furniture worth lakhs for her film but that furniture was never returned! It simply 'disappeared'", he alleged.

Imran's political secretary continued, “I had to accompany her to Karachi only to discover she contacted a SKMT [Shaukat Khanum Medical Hospital] donor, a big businessman, demanding money."

“She also sought to interfere in KP [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa] matters and right before my eyes she sought to make a deal for Safe City Project with a foreign company demanding $2 million in kickbacks.

“That is when I felt compelled to inform Imran about what she was upto. He immediately put a stop to all her schemes - sending her into a hysterical rage,” Chaudry said.

He explained that "given the falsehoods and filth Reham Khan has spewed in her forthcoming book, I feel the time has come to make public her shenanigans which I personally witnessed during her marriage to Imran.”

PTI has alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is behind Reham’s upcoming autobiography.



Earlier today, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed "Raiwind mafia" and Pakistan's former ambassador to US Husain Haqqani were behind the TV presenter's book.

However, PML-N leaders have denied the allegations stating they are being "forcibly dragged into a personal matter".