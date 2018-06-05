Australian commander acknowledges Pak Army's sacrifices in war against terror

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Australia Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin after laying a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada during his visit to GHQ, Rawalpindi on Tuesday. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Australia Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin on Tuesday acknowledged and appreciated the efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and for regional stability, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The chief of Australian defence forces called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the ISPR said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two military commanders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation, the statement added.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Australia Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin at a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mehmood Hayat. — ISPR

Later, the chief of Australian defence forces also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mehmood Hayat.

The two figures shared views on defence and security cooperation, and regional security situation, the ISPR added.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, Air Chief Marshal Binskin laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army also presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.