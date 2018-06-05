Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Australian commander acknowledges Pak Army's sacrifices in war against terror

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Australia Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin after laying a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada during his visit to GHQ, Rawalpindi on Tuesday. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Australia Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin on Tuesday acknowledged and appreciated the efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and for regional stability, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The chief of Australian defence forces called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the ISPR said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two military commanders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation, the statement added.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Australia Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin at a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mehmood Hayat. — ISPR

Later, the chief of Australian defence forces also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mehmood Hayat.

The two figures shared views on defence and security cooperation, and regional security situation, the ISPR added.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, Air Chief Marshal Binskin laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. 

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army also presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Asghar Khan case: SC directs Nawaz to appear before court within an hour

Asghar Khan case: SC directs Nawaz to appear before court within an hour

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Caretaker Balochistan CM: Parliamentary committee to meet today

Caretaker Balochistan CM: Parliamentary committee to meet today

 Updated one minute ago
SC upholds sentences in ex-CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry's manhandling case

SC upholds sentences in ex-CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry's manhandling case

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Parliamentary committee likely to meet today, decide on caretaker Punjab CM

Parliamentary committee likely to meet today, decide on caretaker Punjab CM

 Updated 40 minutes ago
SC to hear case regarding revision in electoral nomination forms today

SC to hear case regarding revision in electoral nomination forms today

Updated 52 minutes ago
Social activist Gul Bukhari returns home after brief disappearance

Social activist Gul Bukhari returns home after brief disappearance

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ali amid tight security

Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ali amid tight security

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on June 16: Met dept

Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on June 16: Met dept

 Updated 2 hours ago
Court to resume hearing Avenfield reference against Sharif family today

Court to resume hearing Avenfield reference against Sharif family today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM