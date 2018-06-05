Can't connect right now! retry
Caretaker Sindh govt issues code of conduct for General Election

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

The parties are directed to take prior NOC from district's SSP for its corner meeting or small public rallies. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The interim Sindh home ministry on Tuesday issued code of conduct and guidelines for the forthcoming polls scheduled on July 25.

In the directives, it is said that the interim government would not allow hate speech in public rallies, nor would permit anyone to instigate violence during the election campaign. "Zero-tolerance policy will be followed in this regard, and strict legal action will be taken in case of violation," said the directives.

The interim government said that no party would be allowed to use state's property for political canvassing.

The parties are directed to take prior NOC from district's SSP for its corner meeting or small public rallies.

"For big public rallies the permission should also be sought from the Deputy Commissioner three days before its schedule," it said.

The parties have to inform about the time and route of their rally in order to ensure vehicular traffic flow.

The interim government has stated that political parties are responsible for the security of their leadership, and a special committee would be constituted for the leaders who are facing death threats.

The home ministry allowed political leaders to have private security guards for their security; however, their weapons must be registered at the concerned police station and SSP of the district.

It is mandatory on the political parties to submit video recording of their corner meetings to the concerned police station. 

