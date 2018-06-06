PACBI welcomes cancellation of Argentina's World Cup warm-up vs Israel

Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) on Wednesday welcomed the cancellation of Argentina’s friendly football match with Israel.



Argentine media reported on Tuesday evening that the friendly match scheduled on Saturday at the Teddy Stadium, Jerusalem has been canceled.

In a tweet, PACBI added that “The team responded to creative campaigning from fans around the world denouncing Israel’s sports-washing of its crimes against Palestinians. @FIFAcom: Take note! #NothingFriendly”

The scheduled match attracted huge interest among Israeli fans, mainly because of Messi's planned participation.

Earlier, in a letter to the head of the Argentinian Football Association Claudio Tapia, Palestinian FA chief accused Israel of using the match as a "political tool". The match was originally slated to be played in Haifa but Israeli authorities moved it to Jerusalem, following US President Donald Trump's recognition of the city as Israel's capital.

"The Israeli government has turned a regular sports match into a political tool. As was widely covered in Argentinian media, the match now is being played in order to celebrate the '70th anniversary of the State of Israel'," part of Rajoub's letter said.