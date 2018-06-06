Can't connect right now! retry
Social activist Gul Bukhari returns home after brief disappearance

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

Social activist Gul Bukhari. Photo: Facebook

LAHORE: Social activist Gul Bukhari returned home later Tuesday night after she went missing for several hours in Lahore, police told Geo News.

Bukhari, who is also a political analyst, was on her way to a TV news station in Lahore where she was due to appear as an analyst on a late night show when she was stopped, her husband Ali Nadir told AFP.

Her family and other social activists also registered a case with the police. However, she returned home soon. 

Maryam expresses concern over social activist Gul Bukhari's 'abduction'

Reports on social networking platforms suggest that Bukhari had gone missing from Lahore

The news of detention of 52-year-old British-Pakistan Gul Bukhari caused a furore on social media.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said it was "extremely disturbing" and the "worst kind of oppression".

"I hope better sense prevails and she returns unharmed. This is simply not acceptable," she tweeted.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said it was "alarmed" by the report, and called on police to ensure her return.

"Pakistani journalists have seen enough tragedy," the watchdog tweeted.

