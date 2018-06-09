Can't connect right now! retry
Dr Asim Hussain allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday allowed former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The close aide to former president Asif Ali Zardari is facing two corruption references regarding alleged corruption of Rs462.5 billion by misusing his powers.

Dr Asim through his counsel had moved an application seeking the court’s permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Approving the application, the accountability court judge permitted the former petroleum minister to travel out of the country between June 12 to July 10.

Dr Asim Hussain reappointed Sindh HEC chairman

Dr Hussain, a close aide of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, faces several cases including corruption references filed by NAB

Adjourning the hearing till July 11, the judge ruled that case proceedings will be held on a daily basis from then on.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader was arrested by Rangers in August 2015, while he was heading the provincial higher education department. He was later transferred to the custody of the civilian law enforcement agencies.

In March 2017, Dr Asim was released after 19 months in custody, when he secured bail in all three cases against him.

