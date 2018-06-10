Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Minor killed, 45 injured as monsoon rains lash Pakistan

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 10, 2018

A minor boy was killed and 45 others injured as heavy rains lashed out different cities of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday night. Photo: Radio.gov.pk

A minor boy was killed and 45 others injured as heavy rains lashed out different cities of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday night.

Heavy rains occurred in Multan, Layyah, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Shorkot, Mian Chunnu, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob, Koh-e-Suleman, and border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A boy was killed and 17 others injured after lightning struck Zhob. Heavy rains have continued since Saturday evening due to which the city’s storm drains have also been clogged.

Moreover, 38 people were injured after walls and roofs of various fell due to strong winds in Layyah.

First monsoon rain of season breaks heatwave spell

Light rain along with gusty winds and duststorm hit cities in Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Federally Administered Tribal Areas, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir today (Sunday). 

On Saturday, most parts of Punjab experienced the first monsoon rain of the season bringing respite from the intense heatwave that had gripped the country. 

Light rain along with gusty winds and duststorm hit Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Pakpattan, Mian Channu, Hafizabad, and Toba Tek Singh.

In Islamabad, dark clouds took over the sky accompanied by strong winds.

Moreover, rain occurred in scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, DG Khan along with Zhob divisions, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

Earlier this week, the Met dept had said northern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would receive more than the average rainfall. However, Sindh and Balochistan are expected to receive less rainfall than average.

The monsoon rains will lash southern areas of the country, including Karachi, from July to August, the PMD added.

Met Director-General Dr Ghulam Rasool also warned that heavy rain in any big city may lead to urban flooding.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court summons media owners over non-payment of salaries

Supreme Court summons media owners over non-payment of salaries

 Updated 52 minutes ago
SC summons Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad tomorrow

SC summons Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad tomorrow

 Updated 2 hours ago
Over 1,000 people aspired to contest election on PTI ticket: Shafqat Mehmood

Over 1,000 people aspired to contest election on PTI ticket: Shafqat Mehmood

Updated 3 hours ago
Only few turncoats left PML-N: Nawaz Sharif

Only few turncoats left PML-N: Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 30 minutes ago
President Mamnoon, Modi shake hands at SCO Summit

President Mamnoon, Modi shake hands at SCO Summit

 Updated 3 hours ago
Two arrested in Gujranwala for luring men on social media, kidnapping them

Two arrested in Gujranwala for luring men on social media, kidnapping them

Updated 4 hours ago
Gilgit airport shut down after district administration briefly detains air traffic controller

Gilgit airport shut down after district administration briefly detains air traffic controller

 Updated 4 hours ago
Party ticket fiasco: Enraged PTI workers continue protest in Bani Gala on second day

Party ticket fiasco: Enraged PTI workers continue protest in Bani Gala on second day

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC transfers appeal against acquittal of Khadija’s attacker to Justice Khosa

SC transfers appeal against acquittal of Khadija’s attacker to Justice Khosa

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM