Minor killed, 45 injured as monsoon rains lash Pakistan

A minor boy was killed and 45 others injured as heavy rains lashed out different cities of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday night.

Heavy rains occurred in Multan, Layyah, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Shorkot, Mian Chunnu, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob, Koh-e-Suleman, and border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A boy was killed and 17 others injured after lightning struck Zhob. Heavy rains have continued since Saturday evening due to which the city’s storm drains have also been clogged.

Moreover, 38 people were injured after walls and roofs of various fell due to strong winds in Layyah.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Federally Administered Tribal Areas, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir today (Sunday).

On Saturday, most parts of Punjab experienced the first monsoon rain of the season bringing respite from the intense heatwave that had gripped the country.

Light rain along with gusty winds and duststorm hit Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Pakpattan, Mian Channu, Hafizabad, and Toba Tek Singh.

In Islamabad, dark clouds took over the sky accompanied by strong winds.

Moreover, rain occurred in scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, DG Khan along with Zhob divisions, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

Earlier this week, the Met dept had said northern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would receive more than the average rainfall. However, Sindh and Balochistan are expected to receive less rainfall than average.

The monsoon rains will lash southern areas of the country, including Karachi, from July to August, the PMD added.

Met Director-General Dr Ghulam Rasool also warned that heavy rain in any big city may lead to urban flooding.