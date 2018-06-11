Zulfi Bukhari granted permission to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s close friend Zulfi Bukhari has been granted permission by the Interior Ministry to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.



The Interior Ministry, in a notification issued on Monday, ordered the immigration authorities to "grant one-time permission to Bukhari for a period of 06 days" to perform Umrah, after he was stopped from travelling to Saudi Arabia earlier today along with party chairman Imran Khan.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources said the London-based businessman was set to fly to Saudi Arabia from Rawalpindi via a charter flight along with Imran and his wife Bushra Maneka, but was stopped from boarding the flight as his name was on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The charter flight was ready to take off from Nur Khan airbase.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry earlier claimed Zulfi Bukhari has left for Saudi Arabia.

Imran and his wife Bushra Maneka are expected to return to the country before Eid, according to sources.