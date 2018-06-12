Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
AFP

The women of 'Ocean's 8' steal a big lead at the box office

By
AFP

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

The women of "Ocean´s 8" proved this weekend that they know how to steal the show -- and much more -- as the new heist flick took in an estimated $41.6 million in North American theaters. Photo: Ocean's 8

LOS ANGELES: The women of "Ocean´s 8" proved this weekend that they know how to steal the show -- and much more -- as the new heist flick took in an estimated $41.6 million in North American theaters.

With an all-star cast led by ever-popular Sandra Bullock and supported by Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna, the Warner Bros. film was Hollywood´s latest experiment -- after "Ghostbusters" -- in replacing an all-male cast with female stars.

The result: one of the top 10 openings of the year so far, according to box office tracker Exhibitor Relations, and a better debut than the three earlier "Ocean´s" editions made by Stephen Soderbergh and starring a male principal cast.

The latest chapter stars Bullock as Debbie Ocean, sister of Danny Ocean -- played by George Clooney in the Soderbergh films -- as she assembles a gang of talented women to plan a seemingly impossible diamond heist from a glamorous gala in New York.

In second place was last weekend´s leader, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young version of the swashbuckling space pilot. The Disney film took in $15.7 million, roughly half its previous weekend´s total.

Third spot went to "Deadpool 2" from 20th Century Fox, at $14.1 million. This latest in Fox´s X-men series stars Ryan Reynolds in the title role. Its worldwide ticket sales have surpassed $650 million.

In fourth was a new film, "Hereditary," at $13.6 million, the best opening ever for A24, the indie production house behind "Moonlight," "Lady Bird" and "The Disaster Artist."

The horror film, about a family haunted after its matriarch dies, stars Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne. Its decent opening came in spite of an R-rating and a D+ audience rating from CinemaScore.

In fifth was "Avengers: Infinity War," from Disney-owned Marvel, at $7.2 million.

With a cast including Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson, the superstar-rich extravaganza is now a mere $500,000 away from becoming the fourth movie in history to cross the $2 billion mark worldwide.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Adrift" ($5.3 million)

"Book Club" ($4.3 million)

"Hotel Artemis" ($3.2 million)

"Upgrade" ($2.4 million)

"Life of the Party" ($2.2 million)

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Robin Wright takes centre stage in first look of ‘House of Cards’ season six

Robin Wright takes centre stage in first look of ‘House of Cards’ season six

 Updated 9 hours ago
Marvel releases posters to celebrate MCU’s 10th anniversary

Marvel releases posters to celebrate MCU’s 10th anniversary

 Updated 8 hours ago
‘Incredibles 2’ set to break more records for Disney

‘Incredibles 2’ set to break more records for Disney

 Updated 11 hours ago
Wishing Eid in advance: Ali Zafar announces release of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ trailer

Wishing Eid in advance: Ali Zafar announces release of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ trailer

 Updated yesterday
Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony

Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony

 Updated yesterday
Robert De Niro uses expletive for Trump on live TV

Robert De Niro uses expletive for Trump on live TV

 Updated yesterday
Kanye ties number one streak with new album

Kanye ties number one streak with new album

 Updated yesterday
'Harry Potter,' Glenda Jackson, Andrew Garfield win top Tony Awards

'Harry Potter,' Glenda Jackson, Andrew Garfield win top Tony Awards

 Updated yesterday
“Stories for our children” under SOC banner to honour Pakistani heroes

“Stories for our children” under SOC banner to honour Pakistani heroes

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM