Imran returns from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah

Imran visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah-Geo News

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan returned to Pakistan on Wednesday from Saudi Arabia after having performed Umrah.

Imran’s wife Bushra also accompanied him to the trip.

Imran and Bushra, along with the PTI chief's close aides Zulfi Bukhari and Aleem Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia on June 11.

The group flew to Saudi Arabia from Rawalpindi's Nur Khan airbase via a chartered flight.

Khawaja Asif alleges Imran spent public money for Umrah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif slammed Imran for allegedly using public money for his visit.

“At least perform the Umrah with your own money,” he said.