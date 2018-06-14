Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
Web Desk

Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday: Met dept

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

Representational image. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday said it is unlikely that the Shawal moon will be sighted today.

“There are fewer chances of the Eid moon being sighted today,” the Met Office said while stating that chances are higher of Eid-ul -Fitr being celebrated on Saturday, June 16 across Pakistan.

The moon can only be sighted if it is 26 hours and 42 minutes old, it added while stating that at sundown the moon will be 19 hours and three minutes old.

The Met Office further said that they have forwarded details regarding the moon’s age to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet for the sighting of the Shawal moon in the evening today in Karachi, under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

A formal announcement regarding Eid-ul-Fitr will be made after evidence of moon sighting is collected from different parts of the country.

Beside the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, zonal committees will hold meetings in major cities of the country to collect evidence regarding the sighting of Shawwal moon.

In Pakistan, the holy month of Ramazan began on Thursday, May 17.

In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the month of Ramazan also began on Thursday, May 17.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

Updated 52 minutes ago
Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: sources

Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: sources

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

 Updated 4 hours ago
Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Updated 5 hours ago
11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
Tree felling, illegal construction continue in Margalla Hills: CJP

Tree felling, illegal construction continue in Margalla Hills: CJP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Dollar closes at Rs121.39 in interbank market

Dollar closes at Rs121.39 in interbank market

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM