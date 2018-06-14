Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday: Met dept

Representational image. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday said it is unlikely that the Shawal moon will be sighted today.

“There are fewer chances of the Eid moon being sighted today,” the Met Office said while stating that chances are higher of Eid-ul -Fitr being celebrated on Saturday, June 16 across Pakistan.

The moon can only be sighted if it is 26 hours and 42 minutes old, it added while stating that at sundown the moon will be 19 hours and three minutes old.

The Met Office further said that they have forwarded details regarding the moon’s age to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet for the sighting of the Shawal moon in the evening today in Karachi, under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

A formal announcement regarding Eid-ul-Fitr will be made after evidence of moon sighting is collected from different parts of the country.

Beside the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, zonal committees will hold meetings in major cities of the country to collect evidence regarding the sighting of Shawwal moon.

In Pakistan, the holy month of Ramazan began on Thursday, May 17.

In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the month of Ramazan also began on Thursday, May 17.