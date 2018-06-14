Ali Zafar’s “Teefa in Trouble” to release on July 20

This summer, Ali Zafar has a delightful treat for his fans with his upcoming film ‘Teefa in Trouble’. The trailer of the Ali Zafar starrer was released on Thursday in Karachi.



At the occasion, Zafar said that he hopes that fans will like the film. “My excitement level is hitting the roof,” remarked the actor.

July 20 is the date when fans will have to flock to the cinemas to watch the film starring Zafar as main character ‘Teefa’.

The film will mark the debut of Ali Zafar and Maya Khan in the Pakistani film industry. Ali Zafar has already proved his mettle in the Bollywood entertainment industry, although in the home industry it will be his first shot as a leading character in a film.

The trailer of the film will be released on Eid, the actor had revealed on June 11.

The film is a joint venture of Lightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films.

The renowned company Yash Raj Films has taken distribution rights of the film around the world.

YRF Vice President Avtar Panesar in a statement had said: “We at YRF share a strong and seasoned relationship with Ali Zafar having produced two movies and a music album with him; we’d like to think of YRF to be his home in India. It was a natural progression, taking that relationship to the next level with Ali as Producer with Teefa In Trouble. We have never distributed any film from Pakistani or from any other part of the world earlier. We’re looking forward to making this the first of many.”