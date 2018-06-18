Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Jun 18 2018
By
REUTERS

Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland in Group E opener

By
REUTERS

Monday Jun 18, 2018

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho scores their first goal against Switzerland in the opening match of Group E in FIFA World Cup 2018 in Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
 

ROSTOV-ON-DON: A second-half header from Steven Zuber cancelled out a sensational early goal from Philippe Coutinho as Switzerland and Brazil drew 1-1 in a tight Group E World Cup opener on Sunday.

With 20 minutes gone, Coutinho gathered a clearance 25 yards from goal and curled a marvellous shot into the far corner off the post to give the five-times world champions the lead.

However, Switzerland, who had looked toothless throughout the first half, got back on level terms five minutes into the second period when Zuber rose unmarked to head home a corner kick. Coutinho had Brazil’s best chance after the break but shot wide.

The result means that Serbia lead Group E after beating Costa Rica 1-0 earlier in the day.

Comments

More From Sports:

Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama

Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Mexico face disciplinary case over homophobic chant

Mexico face disciplinary case over homophobic chant

 Updated 2 hours ago
VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea

VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea

 Updated 3 hours ago
Stunned Germany pledge to bounce back from Mexico loss

Stunned Germany pledge to bounce back from Mexico loss

 Updated 5 hours ago
Before match, England fans and diplomats honour Battle of Stalingrad dead

Before match, England fans and diplomats honour Battle of Stalingrad dead

 Updated 5 hours ago
Portugal ‘stronger than Morocco’, says Andre Silva

Portugal ‘stronger than Morocco’, says Andre Silva

 Updated 9 hours ago
Messi’s penalty miss not to blame for draw with Iceland: Maradona

Messi’s penalty miss not to blame for draw with Iceland: Maradona

 Updated 9 hours ago
Boxer Muhammad Waseem eager to win flyweight world title

Boxer Muhammad Waseem eager to win flyweight world title

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistan move to number five in ODI rankings

Pakistan move to number five in ODI rankings

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM