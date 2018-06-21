Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to tie the knot on November 10: report

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Photo: File

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the knot on November 10, according to a recent report.

Reports have been doing rounds for months now regarding the couple’s wedding dates and destination. However, it was only a few weeks ago that the Singhs and Padukones zeroed in on the date, according to a source quoted by Filmfare.

"The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10 suited their calendars as well as their parents'. The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalised just few weeks ago," the source said.

Delving into further details, the source continued, “The wedding will take place in Italy or Bangalore or both, just like Virat and Anushka’s. The family was also toying with the idea of Udaipur palace but that didn’t work out.”

The source added that preparations are in full swing.

“Ladies have begun wedding shopping. Ranveer is extremely excited about the wedding and is evidently on cloud nine, with both his professional and personal life being on a high.”