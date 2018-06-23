'Jaag Raha Hai Pakistan' singer Taj Multani dies of cancer at 74

KARACHI: Musician Taj Multani, known for his patriotic songs, passed away Friday night at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer, Geo News reported.

Multani shot to fame with his patriotic song "Jaag Raha Hai Pakistan" during the War of 1965. The singer, who, according to a local media outlet, was originally from southern Punjab, also lent the magic of his voice to numerous films as a playback singer.



The government of Pakistan had honoured him with the President Award for Pride of Performance earlier this year.

Multani was undergoing treatment for bone cancer at a local hospital in Karachi before his death last night.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Masjid Siddique-e-Akbar in Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Block C after Namaz-e-Asr.