Don Mancini teases 'Child’s Play' TV series

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

Photo: Don Mancini's Twitter

After months of rumours, Child’s Play creator Don Mancini teased a post on Twitter hinting at the long-awaited television series for the horror franchise.

Earlier this year, The TV series was teased by Mancini who had said at the time, the series will be based on the evil possessed doll will be dark and disturbing, "darker than ever before. It’s going to be very creepy."

Mancini went on to say the series was "deliberately set up at end of" the last movie, Cult of Chucky. 

“We plan to use Child’s Play in the title. We want to definitely signal that we are going dark, darker than ever before. It’s going to be very creepy.”

Franchise producer, David Kirschner, had added, that he was very excited about the series.

 "I don’t think there’s a relationship that lasted this long. I’m incredibly excited about the series and to explore a world in which we’ve never done before. Don has taken the franchise in a wonderfully frightening direction. He seems to outdo himself every time."

The original 1988 film centred around a doll named Chucky who housed the soul of murderer Charles Lee Ray. It spawned a number of sequels, including the latest last year with Cult Of Chucky.

Brad Dourif, who voiced Chucky in the movies, has been confirmed to return for the show.

