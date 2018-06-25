Big, mean and making the green: 'Jurassic' tops N. America box offices

HOLLYWOOD: Huge, green and scary stomped on cute, young and funny in North American theaters this weekend as new release "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" took in a healthy $150 million to leap past last weekend´s leader, "Incredibles 2."



The dinosaur sequel, from Pixar and Steven Spielberg´s Amblin Entertainment studio, fell short of the then-record $208 million opening by the last "Jurassic" movie in 2015, according to figures released Sunday by industry tracker Exhibitor Relations.

Still, "Fallen Kingdom" has passed the $700 million mark worldwide -- this despite tepid reviews like the New York Times´s suggestion that the film is little more than "a way for people with no other plans to grab some air-conditioning."

The movie stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as they try to rescue genetically recreated dinosaurs from a volcano-threatened island and move them to -- why not? -- a sprawling California mansion. Might some of them escape into the world? Might pteranodons fly around the Eiffel Tower? Who knows?

Sliding to second over the three-day weekend, Disney´s "Incredibles 2" still earned a respectable $80.9 million as the North American box office continued a recovery from last summer´s downturn.

The film, about a quirky superhero family, had raked in $182 million in its debut weekend, a record for an animation in the US and Canada, easily surpassing the $135 million debut of 2016´s "Finding Dory."

The film tells the story of the Parr family -- centered this time on matriarch Helen (Holly Hunter) as she battles to help bring the world´s hiding superheroes back into the open, while husband Bob (Craig T. Nelson), left at home in charge of their frighteningly talented but scarily unpredictable kids, finds the homemaker´s job more challenging than that of superhero.

In third spot was Warner Bros.´s heist flick "Ocean´s 8," at $11.7 million. Its female-centric cast has Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) assembling a gang of talented women (Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter) to plan a seemingly impossible diamond heist from the Met Gala in New York.

Adult comedy "Tag," also from Warner Bros., came in fourth at $8.2 million. It tells the story of childhood pals (led by Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner) who keep up a game of cross-country tag for decades, sometimes at the oddest of moments.

Staying alive in fifth was "Deadpool 2," the R-rated superhero flick from Fox, at $5.3 million. It stars Ryan Reynolds as the irreverent, foul-mouthed title character.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" ($4 million)

"Hereditary" ($3.8 million)

"Superfly" ($3.4 million)

"Avengers: Infinity War" ($2.5 million)

"Book Club" ($920,000)