Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Jun 25 2018
By
AFP

Uruguay top World Cup Group A, Russia second after 3-0 defeat

By
AFP

Monday Jun 25, 2018

Uruguay´s forward Edinson Cavani eyes the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Russia at the Samara Arena in Samara. Photo: AFP 
 

Uruguay comfortably beat World Cup hosts Russia 3-0 on Monday to seal top spot in Group A courtesy of a Luis Suarez free kick, a Denis Cheryshev own goal and a late Edinson Cavani strike.

Russia, who had already qualified along with Uruguay for the last 16 after winning their first two games, played much of the match with 10 men after Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two yellow cards after 36 minutes.

Suarez opened the scoring in the 10th minute with his seventh World Cup goal and Uruguay´s lead was doubled in the 23rd minute when Diego Laxalt´s shot took a wicked deflection off Cheryshev.

Cavani, Suarez´s strike partner, sealed the victory to open his World Cup account with a goal from close range after a corner in the 90th minute.SAMARA: Uruguay held a commanding 2-0 halftime lead over World Cup hosts Russia in the battle to top Group A on Monday courtesy of a Luis Suarez free kick and a Denis Cheryshev own goal.

Diego Laxalt´s shot came off Russian winger Cheryshev for the own goal and Russia´s job got all the harder when Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two yellow cards after 36 minutes.

Both sides have already qualified for the last 16 with two wins.

Comments

More From Sports:

Salah´s Egypt leave World Cup winless after late Saudi defeat

Salah´s Egypt leave World Cup winless after late Saudi defeat

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pak to not play World Junior Squash Championship as India rejects visas to players

Pak to not play World Junior Squash Championship as India rejects visas to players

Updated 6 hours ago
PCB questions Umar Akmal after fixing claims

PCB questions Umar Akmal after fixing claims

 Updated 7 hours ago
Djokovic plays down Wimbledon chances despite return to form

Djokovic plays down Wimbledon chances despite return to form

 Updated 10 hours ago
From Karachi to Moscow: Living the World Cup dream

From Karachi to Moscow: Living the World Cup dream

Updated 14 hours ago
World Cup group qualifying scenarios for knockout rounds

World Cup group qualifying scenarios for knockout rounds

 Updated 14 hours ago
Spain approaching Morocco with 'eyes open', says Hierro

Spain approaching Morocco with 'eyes open', says Hierro

 Updated 16 hours ago
Portugal ready for 'tough battle' with Iran

Portugal ready for 'tough battle' with Iran

 Updated 16 hours ago
Buttler century steers England to series sweep of Australia

Buttler century steers England to series sweep of Australia

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM