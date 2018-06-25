Nawaz owns properties in multiple countries, alleges Chaudhry

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry Monday alleged that former premier Nawaz Sharif owns properties in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.



Speaking at a press conference here, the PTI spokesman slammed that wherever he turns a stone a property owned by the former premier emerges.

He also criticised Maryam Nawaz saying that the former first daughter had been sitting back in London.

Chaudhry further alleged that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi provided an aircraft to help Ishaq Dar flee abroad.

He also demanded the National Accountability Bureau to take notice of the alleged corruption of former Supreme Court chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.

The PTI spokesman alleged the family of the former chief justice was involved in fraud and should be proceeded against by the accountability watchdog.

Chaudhry also questioned how the former chief justice owns so many properties when he claimed to not be taking any salary during his stint as the top judge.

The former chief justice's political party, Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party, has challenged the nomination papers of several PTI candidates, including party chief Imran Khan.

The PTI spokesman also demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to extend the time for polling for the forthcoming elections.

Chaudhry said that according to Imran Khan, weather would be hot on July 25 and on his directives, they demand the ECP to fix the time for polling from 7am and to 8pm.

Speaking further at the presser, he stated that the party does not accept the caretaker Punjab government's recent postings and transfers of the "bureaucracy along the GT Road".



Chaudhry claimed the district police officers and deputy commissioners posted are sympathetic to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He added that the caretaker government did not do its homework while undertaking the recent transfers and called for the Punjab chief secretary and inspector general to review their decisions, "otherwise we'll go to ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan".

Talking about Sindh, the PTI leader said a similar situation exists in the province where it seems the bureaucracy has been shuffled around on "Bilawal House's orders".



Giving an example, he said Pakistan Peoples Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari's brother, Fazlullah Pechuho, is still serving in Sindh as a secretary whereas he should have been posted out.

Chaudhry also stated that Imran and other members of PTI are praying for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing medical treatment in London.

