Sindh education dept seeks extension in summer vacation

KARACHI: The Sindh education department Monday recommended an extension in the summer break of schools, colleges and universities till July 27 in view of the forthcoming elections.



The provincial education department maintained that school teachers would be busy discharging election duties hence it would not be possible for them to hold regular classes.

The recommendation will be forwarded to caretaker federal government for approval.

The Sindh government had announced early summer vacations for public and private schools across the province from May 14 to July 16.

The vacations were announced early due to the blistering heat and start of the holy month of Ramazan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled the polls on July 25.