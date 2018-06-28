Can't connect right now! retry
Pak Embassy in Egypt organises launch of Jordanian author's book on Kashmir

Image: Geo.tv/Sibt-e-Arif

CAIRO: The first-ever Arabic book written on the Kashmir crisis by a Middle-eastern author was launched here on Wednesday during a special event organised by the Pakistan Embassy in Egypt's capital city.

Written by Omar Mohammad Nazzal Al Armouti, a Jordanian, Kashmir Crisis: Unresolved Issue of Muslim Ummah introduces the plight of Kashmiris to Egyptians as well as other Arab communities living in the historical city, an embassy-issued press release said.

The book delves into graphic details of the sufferings endured by residents of the IoK and explains the logic behind Pakistan’s principled support to the struggle of Kashmiris.

Addressing the gathering, Al Armouti, who earlier travelled to Pakistan and met Kashmiri people along both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), maintained that his book would go a long way in sensitising public opinion on the issue, especially in the Arab world.

Drawing a comparison between the struggles of Palestinians and the people in the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), Pakistan's Ambassador to Cairo Mushtaq Ali Shah, who chaired the panel discussion, appreciated Al Armouti's efforts and called upon the international community to help the subjugated people regain their right of self-determination.

Shah underlined the need for respect of fundamental rights of the people living in IoK. He added that no foreign occupation has ever sustained forever in the history of mankind.

Other panellists on the occasion comprised Dr Mohammad Al Saeed Gamal Uddin, a professor at the Ain Shams University, Al-Ahram Deputy Editor Tarek Sheikh, Dr HamdUllah of the World Association for al-Azhar Graduates (WAAG), as well as Dr Hassan Khalil, a representative of Grand Sheikh (Imam) of al-Azhar Ahmed el-Tayeb.

