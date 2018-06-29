Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 29 2018
By
Web Desk

Jared Leto to star as Morbius in 'Spider-Man' spin-off

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 29, 2018

 Jared Leto at the Golden Globes.Photo: AFP

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto will be playing the role of the antihero Morbius, the Living Vampire in an upcoming Spiderman spinoff.

According to sources in Variety, Safe House director Daniel Espinosa will be directing the movie based on the Marvel comic.

Leto, 46, tweeted a picture of Morbius and captioned it with a black heart, confirming he would be playing the role of doctor turned vampire.

Created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane, the character first appeared in 1971's Amazing Spider-Man.

Mobius’s story revolves around Michael Morbius, a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist who tries to cure a rare blood disease using an experimental treatment that combines electroshock therapy and bats. 

However, the results are catastrophic and the doctor develops vampiric qualities.

No stranger to the world of comic book characters,  the 30 Seconds to Mars singer the role of DC villain Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad.

Leto's other works include playing transwoman Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club and his recent appearance as Niander Wallace in Blade Runner 2049, have all garnered him praise. 

Leto is also attached to appear in the Tron sequel.

Although no release date has been given by Sony, the movie will likely go into production sometime later this year. 

Sony's other upcoming projects include Venom, starring Tom Hardy in October and Spider-Man: Far From Home, slated for a release next year.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Hit videogame Halo gets TV drama series adaptation

Hit videogame Halo gets TV drama series adaptation

 Updated 9 hours ago
Michael Jackson returns posthumously on Drake album

Michael Jackson returns posthumously on Drake album

 Updated 10 hours ago
Second Pakistan Film Festival to be held in New York

Second Pakistan Film Festival to be held in New York

 Updated yesterday
Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson, dead at 89

Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson, dead at 89

 Updated 2 days ago
Ishaan, Janhvi set dance floor on fire in Dhadak’s latest track

Ishaan, Janhvi set dance floor on fire in Dhadak’s latest track

 Updated 2 days ago
'Load Wedding' teaser offers a reason to 'live, love and dance'

'Load Wedding' teaser offers a reason to 'live, love and dance'

 Updated 2 days ago
'Proud to be a Jackson', says late Papa Joe's granddaughter Paris

'Proud to be a Jackson', says late Papa Joe's granddaughter Paris

 Updated 14 hours ago
Farhan Saeed to sing PTI's official election campaign song

Farhan Saeed to sing PTI's official election campaign song

 Updated 2 days ago
David Lynch walks back Trump praise: 'You are causing suffering'

David Lynch walks back Trump praise: 'You are causing suffering'

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM