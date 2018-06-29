Jared Leto to star as Morbius in 'Spider-Man' spin-off

Jared Leto at the Golden Globes.Photo: AFP

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto will be playing the role of the antihero Morbius, the Living Vampire in an upcoming Spiderman spinoff.

According to sources in Variety, Safe House director Daniel Espinosa will be directing the movie based on the Marvel comic.

Leto, 46, tweeted a picture of Morbius and captioned it with a black heart, confirming he would be playing the role of doctor turned vampire.

Created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane, the character first appeared in 1971's Amazing Spider-Man.



Mobius’s story revolves around Michael Morbius, a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist who tries to cure a rare blood disease using an experimental treatment that combines electroshock therapy and bats.

However, the results are catastrophic and the doctor develops vampiric qualities.

No stranger to the world of comic book characters, the 30 Seconds to Mars singer the role of DC villain Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad.

Leto's other works include playing transwoman Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club and his recent appearance as Niander Wallace in Blade Runner 2049, have all garnered him praise.

Leto is also attached to appear in the Tron sequel.



Although no release date has been given by Sony, the movie will likely go into production sometime later this year.

Sony's other upcoming projects include Venom, starring Tom Hardy in October and Spider-Man: Far From Home, slated for a release next year.