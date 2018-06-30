Educational backgrounds and professions of politicians revealed

ISLAMABAD: As the general election edges closer, all eyes are on politicians.



Last week, the asset details of politicians made headlines as they submitted records with their nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

However, other interesting details such as their educational backgrounds and professions have also emerged from the statements submitted to the electoral body for review.

As per his record submitted to the ECP, former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif holds a Bachelor’s degree and is a politician and businessman by profession.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has stated she holds a Master’s degree in English Literature and is a politician.

Among PML-N leaders, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has done his MSc in Engineering and is a businessman by profession. Shehbaz's son, Hamza Shehbaz, is also a businessman and has done his Bachelor's.

Meanwhile, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan holds a degree from Oxford in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has listed himself as a philanthropist, motivational speaker and parliamentarian.

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari claims to hold a diploma but has not shared any further details. Regarding his profession, Zardari has revealed that he is an agriculturalist and a businessman.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a Master of Arts degree in 2015 from Oxford where he studied history and politics and and is an agriculturalist, businessman and politician by profession.

Further as per the details submitted to ECP, former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who has done his Master of Science (MSc), is a freelance lecturer by profession.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said he has done his Matric and is a religious preacher.

While, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has shared that he has done his Master’s in Education and is a senator, while Qaumi Watan Party’s head Aftab Sherpao has listed himself as a graduate and a landlord.

According to his nomination papers, Awami National Party’s Asfandywar Wali has done his B-Com and is a landlord and businessman by profession.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervaiz Khattak has claimed to have done his Matric and is a businessman. Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid also claims to be a businessman and has shared that he is a MA LLB.

Former interior minister Chauhdhry Nisar has done his MSc and is a politician as stated in his nomination papers.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal has said that he holds a MBA and is a business consultant while his former colleague and now opponent Farooq Sattar has done his MBBS and had listed himself as politician.