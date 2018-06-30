Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 30 2018
By
Sarfraz Raja

Educational backgrounds and professions of politicians revealed

By
Sarfraz Raja

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: As the general election edges closer, all eyes are on politicians.

Last week, the asset details of politicians made headlines as they submitted records with their nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

However, other interesting details such as their educational backgrounds and professions have also emerged from the statements submitted to the electoral body for review.

As per his record submitted to the ECP, former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif holds a Bachelor’s degree and is a politician and businessman by profession.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has stated she holds a Master’s degree in English Literature and is a politician.

Among PML-N leaders, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has done his MSc in Engineering and is a businessman by profession. Shehbaz's son, Hamza Shehbaz, is also a businessman and has done his Bachelor's. 

Meanwhile, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan holds a degree from Oxford in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has listed himself as a philanthropist, motivational speaker and parliamentarian.

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari claims to hold a diploma but has not shared any further details. Regarding his profession, Zardari has revealed that he is an agriculturalist and a businessman.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a Master of Arts degree in 2015 from Oxford where he studied history and politics and and is an agriculturalist, businessman and politician by profession.

Further as per the details submitted to ECP, former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who has done his Master of Science (MSc), is a freelance lecturer by profession.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said he has done his Matric and is a religious preacher.

While, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has shared that he has done his Master’s in Education and is a senator, while Qaumi Watan Party’s head Aftab Sherpao has listed himself as a graduate and a landlord.

According to his nomination papers, Awami National Party’s Asfandywar Wali has done his B-Com and is a landlord and businessman by profession.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervaiz Khattak has claimed to have done his Matric and is a businessman. Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid also claims to be a businessman and has shared that he is a MA LLB.

Former interior minister Chauhdhry Nisar has done his MSc and is a politician as stated in his nomination papers.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal has said that he holds a MBA and is a business consultant while his former colleague and now opponent Farooq Sattar has done his MBBS and had listed himself as politician.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

 Updated 35 minutes ago
Election 2018: 76 candidates to contest for three NA seats in Islamabad

Election 2018: 76 candidates to contest for three NA seats in Islamabad

 Updated an hour ago
Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 2 hours ago
South African giraffe dies at Lahore zoo

South African giraffe dies at Lahore zoo

 Updated 3 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

 Updated 3 hours ago
FATF issues action plan Pakistan will implement while on grey list

FATF issues action plan Pakistan will implement while on grey list

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former MQM-London worker shot dead in Karachi

Former MQM-London worker shot dead in Karachi

Updated 4 hours ago
ECP to announce final list of election candidates today

ECP to announce final list of election candidates today

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM