Irrfan Khan shares trailer of his next Hollywood film

Irrfan Khan. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine cancer, has shared the trailer of his next Hollywood film.

The actor took to Twitter and shared the trailer of his next film titled 'Puzzle' which is directed by Marc Turtletaub and written by Oren Moverman.

“Everyone has to find their missing peace #Puzzle,” he tweeted along with a link of the trailer.

Irrfan is seen as a puzzle enthusiast in the film who pairs up with an emotionally struggling woman for a championship.



The film highlights the beautiful relationship between two people who are connected by one important piece that leads to true change.

The movie is slated to release on July 13.

Irrfan is suffering from a rare disease and is currently in London for treatment.

He has acted in more than 100 films, including Bollywood hits Piku, Maqbool, Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar. His English language films include Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man.

In 2013, he won India's National Film Award for his leading role in Paan Singh Tomar.

He has also won the Viewers' Choice Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for the film The Lunchbox. It was also the only Indian film to be selected for competition at the London Film Festival that year.