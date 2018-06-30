Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 30 2018
By
Web Desk

Irrfan Khan shares trailer of his next Hollywood film

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

Irrfan Khan. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine cancer, has shared the trailer of his next Hollywood film.

The actor took to Twitter and shared the trailer of his next film titled 'Puzzle' which is directed by Marc Turtletaub and written by Oren Moverman.

“Everyone has to find their missing peace #Puzzle,” he tweeted along with a link of the trailer.

Irrfan is seen as a puzzle enthusiast in the film who pairs up with an emotionally struggling woman for a championship.

The film highlights the beautiful relationship between two people who are connected by one important piece that leads to true change.

The movie is slated to release on July 13. 

 Irrfan is suffering from a rare disease and is currently in London for treatment. 

He has acted in more than 100 films, including Bollywood hits Piku, Maqbool, Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar. His English language films include Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man.

In 2013, he won India's National Film Award for his leading role in Paan Singh Tomar.

He has also won the Viewers' Choice Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for the film The Lunchbox. It was also the only Indian film to be selected for competition at the London Film Festival that year.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Teefa in Trouble's romantic number 'Chan Ve' takes fans by storm

Teefa in Trouble's romantic number 'Chan Ve' takes fans by storm

 Updated 3 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra 'hottest woman on the planet': Maxim

Priyanka Chopra 'hottest woman on the planet': Maxim

 Updated 12 hours ago
Ed Sheeran sued for copying Marvin Gaye hit

Ed Sheeran sued for copying Marvin Gaye hit

 Updated 14 hours ago
Hit videogame Halo gets TV drama series adaptation

Hit videogame Halo gets TV drama series adaptation

 Updated yesterday
Michael Jackson returns posthumously on Drake album

Michael Jackson returns posthumously on Drake album

 Updated yesterday
Jared Leto to star as Morbius in 'Spider-Man' spin-off

Jared Leto to star as Morbius in 'Spider-Man' spin-off

Updated yesterday
Second Pakistan Film Festival to be held in New York

Second Pakistan Film Festival to be held in New York

 Updated 2 days ago
Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson, dead at 89

Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson, dead at 89

 Updated 3 days ago
Ishaan, Janhvi set dance floor on fire in Dhadak’s latest track

Ishaan, Janhvi set dance floor on fire in Dhadak’s latest track

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM