King Charles risking heartbreak with Archie as Coronation anniversary approaches

King Charles is reportedly in store of a lot of heartbreak and pain

King Charles risking heartbreak with Archie as Coronation anniversary approaches

Experts have just broken their silence on the extent of the heartbreak and pain King Charles is in line for once he celebrates 1 year on the throne of England.



Royal commentator and expert Phil Dampier issued all these sentiments about Prince Harry and his son Prince Archie.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with Fabulous.

During that chat the expert branded it a “bittersweet day for the King” because he is to mark the anniversary for his Coronation on the same day as Archie’s birthday.

In the eyes of Mr Dampier, “It’s a bittersweet day for the King when he marks the anniversary of his Coronation as it’s also Archie’s birthday.”

“I’m sure it breaks Charles’s heart that his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet are growing up on the West Coast with American accents and yet he hardly knows them.”

“Harry and Meghan may arrange occasional zoom calls but it’s not the same as seeing them in person,” at the end of the day

Later on into the chat the expert also chimed into address how much of a ‘doting granddad’ King Charles is to Prince William’s kids and admitted, “I’m sure he’d love to have the same relationship with his other two” so “it’s a very difficult situation.

Before concluding Mr Dampier also added, “Charles probably compensates for not seeing them by showering love on George, Charlotte and Louis, but obviously it would be better for all concerned if the rifts were healed and some kind of normal family relations resumed.”