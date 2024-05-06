 

Prince William to come face to face with Prince Harry amid coincidence

Experts fear Prince William is slated to come majorly face to face with Prince Harry, but fears are beginning to loom

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

Prince William to come face to face with Prince Harry amid coincidence

Given Kate Middleton’s current health struggles experts have just started breaking down the upcoming coincidence Prince William will be tasked with, once Prince Harry shortens the 5,000 mile distance during his UK trip.

Everything regarding the Duke of Sussex has been shared by an inside source that is well placed within Buckingham Palace.

They weighed in on everything while speaking to The Daily Beast.

During that time “Harry is normally 5,000 miles away in California, but by happy coincidence on Wednesday they will be just two miles apart.”

“It’s clear he is keen to see his father as he continues his recovery and most people expect another reunion of some kind next week.”

But “William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry’s memoir (Spare).”

So “They don’t speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable,” the insider later added before signing off. 

