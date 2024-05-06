 

King Charles checks with Meghan Markle before sending Archie a birthday gift

King Charles expected to send a special birthday present to Prince Archie on 5th birthday

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

King Charles checks with Meghan Markle before sending Archie a birthday gift

King Charles will have to check in with Meghan Markle before sending a birthday present to his grandkid, Prince Archie, on his fifth birthday.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the monarch fears that whatever he will send to Archie would be “misinterpreted” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Hence, Charles will make sure to send some that Meghan loves, the expert said, revealing that Harry has instructed his dad to not send anything “too grand” to Archie or Lilibet.

"There has even been talk that he will send one of his own watercolour paintings to Archie as a present as Meghan loves homemade gifts and dislikes extravagant expensive presents,” Quinn told The Mirror.

"But King Charles and his team are desperately worried that whatever the king sends to his grandson may be misinterpreted by Harry and Meghan,” he added.

“Charles famously gave Prince George a beautiful hand-made swing engraved on the seat with George’s name, but Harry has told him repeatedly that this sort of present is too grand for Archie."

The expert also claimed that Charles may video call the little Prince to wish him on his big day.

More From Entertainment

Prince William causing Kate Middleton a lot of heartbreak over Prince George video

Prince William causing Kate Middleton a lot of heartbreak over Prince George
Meghan Markle faces another major blow ahead of Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle faces another major blow ahead of Nigeria trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried UK will turn hostile amid questions about Archie, Lilibet video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried UK will turn hostile amid questions about Archie, Lilibet
King Charles risking heartbreak with Archie as Coronation anniversary approaches video

King Charles risking heartbreak with Archie as Coronation anniversary approaches
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘going through hell' ahead of Harry's UK visit video

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘going through hell' ahead of Harry's UK visit
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid his desire to serve monarchy video

King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid his desire to serve monarchy
King Charles expected to call Prince Harry to wish Archie on birthday

King Charles expected to call Prince Harry to wish Archie on birthday
King Charles receives good news regarding monarchy amid abdication calls

King Charles receives good news regarding monarchy amid abdication calls
King Charles, Prince Harry finalize plans of meeting sans Meghan Markle

King Charles, Prince Harry finalize plans of meeting sans Meghan Markle
King Charles celebrates first anniversary of his coronation video

King Charles celebrates first anniversary of his coronation
King Charles expected to spare only a few minutes for Harry upon his UK arrival: Expert video

King Charles expected to spare only a few minutes for Harry upon his UK arrival: Expert
Prince Harry receives sad news ahead of King Charles meeting upon UK return video

Prince Harry receives sad news ahead of King Charles meeting upon UK return