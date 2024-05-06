King Charles checks with Meghan Markle before sending Archie a birthday gift

King Charles will have to check in with Meghan Markle before sending a birthday present to his grandkid, Prince Archie, on his fifth birthday.



According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the monarch fears that whatever he will send to Archie would be “misinterpreted” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Hence, Charles will make sure to send some that Meghan loves, the expert said, revealing that Harry has instructed his dad to not send anything “too grand” to Archie or Lilibet.

"There has even been talk that he will send one of his own watercolour paintings to Archie as a present as Meghan loves homemade gifts and dislikes extravagant expensive presents,” Quinn told The Mirror.

"But King Charles and his team are desperately worried that whatever the king sends to his grandson may be misinterpreted by Harry and Meghan,” he added.

“Charles famously gave Prince George a beautiful hand-made swing engraved on the seat with George’s name, but Harry has told him repeatedly that this sort of present is too grand for Archie."

The expert also claimed that Charles may video call the little Prince to wish him on his big day.