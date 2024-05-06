 

Meghan Markle faces another major blow ahead of Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will visit Nigeria after the Duke's UK trip

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

Meghan Markle faces another major blow ahead of Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle has dealt a major blow ahead of her visit to Nigeria and snubbing the UK trip with Prince Harry this week.

According to a survey conducted by Ipsos for The Mail on Sunday, Archie and Lilibet mother is not liked by 75 per cent of Brits.

Meghan is disliked by the majority of Brits, with only 25 per cent being a fan of her, the new poll has revealed.

Meghan’s husband Prince Harry is also languishing near the bottom of the table, with 31 per cent of those surveyed liking him.

The poll further shows that the most popular members of the Royal Family are Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The fresh blow for Meghan and Harry has come as the royal couple are set to visit Nigeria for Invictus Games event following Prince Harry’s visit to UK this week.

Meghan is reportedly not joining Harry on his trip to UK to mark the 10 years of Invictus Games.

