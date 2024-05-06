 

Kelly Osbourne recalls ‘overwhelming hunger' for months

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

Kelly Osbourne recalls her experience feeling hungry for over 9 months due to gestational diabetes.

The 39-year-old weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with People magazine.

During that chat she took a trip down memory lane and recalled how her experience with gestational diabetes left her feeling incredible hunger.

She began everything by saying, “I didn't get to have the pregnancy where you eat whatever you want. It s*****. I was hungry for nine months.”

She also went as far as to add how she ended up following a “completely sugar-free diet and no carbohydrates” as a result, and in the end it became permanent, even post-pregnancy.

“It really scared me,” she admitted while referncing the thought processes she went through at the time.

“I didn't want to deal with any of that,” at all she also added before signing off. 

