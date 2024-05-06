Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried UK will turn hostile amid questions about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fear about things getting hostile in the UK have just been referenced by experts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly fearful of coming to the UK due to the hostile past they once experienced.



ITV's royal editor Chris Shop issued these sentiments while speaking to The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson.

Their conversation occurred during Mr Shop’s appearance on the Royal Exclusive show.

There he began by saying, “The first one [Invictus event] was in London and then there was one in Florida, and we've had Toronto where he first introduced Meghan to the world.”

“I remember being there as she walked into that court, in Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. He’s [Harry’s] coming back to mark the 10th anniversary of Invictus. He's going to give a reading at St. Paul's Cathedral. Meghan's not coming with him, so no Duchess of Sussex.”

Mr Shop also hypothesized the reasons for Meghan’s no-show later on and said, “The difficulty is you remember last time they went to St Paul's Cathedral, which was for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, they got booed.”

“We heard the boos for them. We should be clear there was also people cheering for them, but there were definitely boos at St Paul's Cathedral. So going back there I can see why Meghan may not wish to accompany Harry there,” he added before signing off.

For those unversed, as of right now its known that while Meghan will not join the Duke in the UK, she will be meeting him in Nigeria, just a day afterwards, and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not known to be in attendance.