 

Brian Wenzel's wife shares heartbreaking update about him

Brian Wenzel made his debut at the age of 17 in a comedy stage show

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

Brian Wenzel's wife shares heartbreaking update about him 

Brian Wenzel, the iconic Australian actor sadly passed away at the age of 94.

On Monday, May 6, Brian's wife shared the heartbreaking news with Woman's Day magazine. 

“Brian's wife of almost 70 years, Linda, phoned this morning to relay the news of his passing, saying he died peacefully,” reported the publication.

Craig Bennett, Brian's close friend, told the outlet that the TV star passed away in an Adelaide nursing home.

The Australian star’s wife told the publication that he was battling with dementia, leading him to be admitted to nursing care in September 2022.

Brian was known for his role in a series, a Country Practice, which premiered from 1981 to 1993.

After he became a household name in Australia as Sgt Frank Gilroy for his performance in the series, he was awarded a TV Week Silver Logie for Best Actor

Moreover, Brian enjoyed a 75-year-long career on stage and screen, mostly playing the thugs role in the 60s and 70’s TV shows like Homicide, Division 4, and Matlock Police.

More From Entertainment

Prince William to come face to face with Prince Harry amid coincidence video

Prince William to come face to face with Prince Harry amid coincidence
King Charles feels his cancer is letting the world down

King Charles feels his cancer is letting the world down
Prince William causing Kate Middleton a lot of heartbreak over Prince George video

Prince William causing Kate Middleton a lot of heartbreak over Prince George
Meghan Markle faces another major blow ahead of Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle faces another major blow ahead of Nigeria trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried UK will turn hostile amid questions about Archie, Lilibet video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried UK will turn hostile amid questions about Archie, Lilibet
King Charles risking heartbreak with Archie as Coronation anniversary approaches video

King Charles risking heartbreak with Archie as Coronation anniversary approaches
King Charles checks with Meghan Markle before sending Archie a birthday gift

King Charles checks with Meghan Markle before sending Archie a birthday gift
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘going through hell' ahead of Harry's UK visit video

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘going through hell' ahead of Harry's UK visit
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid his desire to serve monarchy video

King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid his desire to serve monarchy
King Charles expected to call Prince Harry to wish Archie on birthday

King Charles expected to call Prince Harry to wish Archie on birthday
King Charles receives good news regarding monarchy amid abdication calls

King Charles receives good news regarding monarchy amid abdication calls
King Charles, Prince Harry finalize plans of meeting sans Meghan Markle

King Charles, Prince Harry finalize plans of meeting sans Meghan Markle