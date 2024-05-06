Brian Wenzel's wife shares heartbreaking update about him

Brian Wenzel made his debut at the age of 17 in a comedy stage show

Brian Wenzel, the iconic Australian actor sadly passed away at the age of 94.



On Monday, May 6, Brian's wife shared the heartbreaking news with Woman's Day magazine.

“Brian's wife of almost 70 years, Linda, phoned this morning to relay the news of his passing, saying he died peacefully,” reported the publication.

Craig Bennett, Brian's close friend, told the outlet that the TV star passed away in an Adelaide nursing home.



The Australian star’s wife told the publication that he was battling with dementia, leading him to be admitted to nursing care in September 2022.



Brian was known for his role in a series, a Country Practice, which premiered from 1981 to 1993.

After he became a household name in Australia as Sgt Frank Gilroy for his performance in the series, he was awarded a TV Week Silver Logie for Best Actor

Moreover, Brian enjoyed a 75-year-long career on stage and screen, mostly playing the thugs role in the 60s and 70’s TV shows like Homicide, Division 4, and Matlock Police.