Kim Kardashian finally addresses dating rumors with Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian lets a rip during a roasting session to address the dating rumors surrounding her and Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian finally addresses dating rumors with Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at the rumors of her and Tom Brady dating during a candid roast.

She touched on everything during one of her most recent appearances for the Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

During the course of this she addressed the dating rumors surrounding Tom Brady as well.

The SKIMS founder began by saying, “I'm really here tonight for Tom.”

She even admitted, “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might.”

It was only later on into the appearance that Kim addressed the dating rumors in their entirety.

In regards to that she was quoted saying, “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape.”

For those unversed, this is in reference to her 2007 scandal were her intimate video with a past beau went viral.



She even poked fun at her mom’s former spouse Caitlyn Jenner during the roast and said, “I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now.”

Near the end she also poked fun at her own dad, the late Robert Kardashian Sr. who defended O.J Simpson during his infamous murder trial of 1994 and said, “honestly, it's hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players.”