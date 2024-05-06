 

King Charles feels his cancer is letting the world down

Experts believe King Charles is feeling like the world will be let down by his cancer.

Claims about all of this have been brought to light by an inside source close to the Palace.

This insider spoke out about everything during one of their most recent interviews with The Sunday Times.

During that time they claimed, “He has been frustrated, because there is still so much he wants to achieve.”

This is because “He holds himself to very high standards of public service and genuinely feels he’s letting people and organizations down if he’s not out there doing all those public bits of his formal role,” the insider added before signing off.

For those unversed, King Charles is currently undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer, and only recently started making public engagements once more a couple of months after the initial announcement came out. 

