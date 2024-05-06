Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘going through hell' ahead of Harry's UK visit

Prince Harry set to travel to UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘going through hell’ ahead of Harry’s UK visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “going through hell,” a former Royal stylist has revealed ahead of Prince Harry’s arrival in the UK.



According to Amaia Arrieta, who was previously hired as the stylist by the Waleses since Prince George was a baby, said the loved-up couple are facing a hard time amid Kate’s cancer.

In a conversation with The Telegraph, Arrieta said, “I’m heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through hell, I hope they will be back. It’s really personal.”

While the former royal stylist’s comments referred to Kate’s health condition, it is pertinent to note here that Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit may also be a source of headache for the couple.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is set to fly to his home country to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. During his stay in the UK, he is expected to meet his cancer-stricken dad King Charles.

Meanwhile, a source spilt to The Mirror that Harry “expressed” a wish to sit down with William, the Prince of Wales, but his request was denied.

"Harry has kept in regular contact with his father on several occasions and made no secret of his desire to see him when he can. He has been especially concerned about him and hopes the King will be well and able to see him as planned,” they said.

Speaking of Harry and William’s strained bond, they added, "Their relationship remains extremely fractured. Harry has privately expressed a wish to sit down with his brother but now is not the time."