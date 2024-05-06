 

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘going through hell' ahead of Harry's UK visit

Prince Harry set to travel to UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘going through hell’ ahead of Harry’s UK visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “going through hell,” a former Royal stylist has revealed ahead of Prince Harry’s arrival in the UK.

According to Amaia Arrieta, who was previously hired as the stylist by the Waleses since Prince George was a baby, said the loved-up couple are facing a hard time amid Kate’s cancer.

In a conversation with The Telegraph, Arrieta said, “I’m heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through hell, I hope they will be back. It’s really personal.”

While the former royal stylist’s comments referred to Kate’s health condition, it is pertinent to note here that Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit may also be a source of headache for the couple.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is set to fly to his home country to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. During his stay in the UK, he is expected to meet his cancer-stricken dad King Charles.

Meanwhile, a source spilt to The Mirror that Harry “expressed” a wish to sit down with William, the Prince of Wales, but his request was denied.

"Harry has kept in regular contact with his father on several occasions and made no secret of his desire to see him when he can. He has been especially concerned about him and hopes the King will be well and able to see him as planned,” they said.

Speaking of Harry and William’s strained bond, they added, "Their relationship remains extremely fractured. Harry has privately expressed a wish to sit down with his brother but now is not the time."

More From Entertainment

Prince William causing Kate Middleton a lot of heartbreak over Prince George video

Prince William causing Kate Middleton a lot of heartbreak over Prince George
Meghan Markle faces another major blow ahead of Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle faces another major blow ahead of Nigeria trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried UK will turn hostile amid questions about Archie, Lilibet video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried UK will turn hostile amid questions about Archie, Lilibet
King Charles risking heartbreak with Archie as Coronation anniversary approaches video

King Charles risking heartbreak with Archie as Coronation anniversary approaches
King Charles checks with Meghan Markle before sending Archie a birthday gift

King Charles checks with Meghan Markle before sending Archie a birthday gift
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid his desire to serve monarchy video

King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid his desire to serve monarchy
King Charles expected to call Prince Harry to wish Archie on birthday

King Charles expected to call Prince Harry to wish Archie on birthday
King Charles receives good news regarding monarchy amid abdication calls

King Charles receives good news regarding monarchy amid abdication calls
King Charles, Prince Harry finalize plans of meeting sans Meghan Markle

King Charles, Prince Harry finalize plans of meeting sans Meghan Markle
King Charles celebrates first anniversary of his coronation video

King Charles celebrates first anniversary of his coronation
King Charles expected to spare only a few minutes for Harry upon his UK arrival: Expert video

King Charles expected to spare only a few minutes for Harry upon his UK arrival: Expert
Prince Harry receives sad news ahead of King Charles meeting upon UK return video

Prince Harry receives sad news ahead of King Charles meeting upon UK return