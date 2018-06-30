MQM-P leaders take jibe at Kamal’s ‘political stature’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders on Saturday took jibes at the ‘political stature’ of Pak Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal.



Geo News’ reporter asked the party leaders that has the party already accepted defeat by fielding a relatively weak candidate against Mustafa Kamal.

MQM-P has nominated Osama Qadri against Kamal on NA-253 (Central-1).

Senior party leader Aamir Khan responded by saying that the MQM-P’s candidate is as according to the stature of Kamal. A laughter broke out among the party leaders over his response.

Dr Farooq Sattar put his share of sarcasm by saying that Khan’s comment has shrunken the stature of the party’s candidate.

Faisal Sabzwari said that in 1990 Qadri was an MPA, while Kamal was just an ordinary unit worker.

“Qadri was a successful Town Nazim of Liaquatabad Town when Kamal was City Nazim Karachi,” he added. “He is our strong candidate.”

In the press conference, it was also said that the party’s decision making body. Rabita Committee, has politely declined Dr Farooq Sattar’s plea to withdraw from the General Election 2018.

Sabzwari said that Sattar has accepted the committee’s decision.