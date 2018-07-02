'Jurassic' dinos shake earth, boost North American box office

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom dominated the North American box office this weekend. Photo: Universal

Big-grossing films Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Incredibles 2 again dominated the North American box office this weekend, but two new entrants beat expectations to place third and fourth, according to industry estimates on Sunday.

Universal's latest earth-stomping dinosaur movie took in $60 million for the three-day weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

The superhero-family-next-door of Incredibles 2, a Pixar/Disney animation, earned $45.5 million.

Together they helped estimated industry receipts to the end of June rise 15 per cent against the same month last year.

Jurassic, featuring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and Incredibles, with voice actors Craig T Nelson and Holly Hunter, were expected to do well. The former is nearing the $1 billion mark globally, while Incredibles is set to become the second-biggest animated film ever in North America, after Finding Dory.

But Variety said that two new films, Sony's Sicario: Day of the Saldado and Lionsgate's Uncle Drew, had easily outperformed industry expectations to place third and fourth.

The Sicario sequel, an action thriller starring Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin, took in $19 million, outperforming the well-reviewed original film by $7 million. Its highly-topical premise has CIA agent Brolin teaming up with hitman Del Toro to fight drug cartels smuggling "terrorists" across the Mexican border.

On a lighter note, Uncle Drew draws on the talents of basketball stars present and past — Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Lisa Leslie and Reggie Miller, with a court-full of others in cameo roles.

Hard-luck streetball team manager Uncle Drew (Irving, in a role that originated in a Pepsi ad) rounds up his old crew ahead of a big tournament in Brooklyn. The film took in $15.5 million.

Ocean's 8 from Warner Bros. slipped two spots to fifth place, taking in $8 million in its fourth week out. The female-centric heist film stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.