 

Prince William is making King Charles feel like a caged lion in Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

Prince William’s actions in recent days are making King Charles feel like a caged lion in Buckingham Palace.

A close pal of the King stepped forward recently to offer a more candid insight into his feelings since getting diagnosed with cancer.

According to the pal “He’s a bloody caged lion, driving everyone round the twist if he’s stuck at home.”

This is because recent reports have been revealing how difficult King Charles is being when it comes to having to stay home.

Even Prince William is becoming rather concerned when it comes to his father.

According to a separate source who interviewed with The Times, “He wants to make sure his father is balancing his recovery,” because “he knows his dad loves work, but he does worry about him.”

According to some, “Some people might think he is trying to pedal twice as hard because he is conscious that time is running ahead of him, but he’s like that any way.”

“His downtime away from public life has been used productively, enabling him to keep thinking about the things he wants to get on with.”

