Monday Jul 02 2018
By
Web Desk

ECP summons Imran on July 4 for seeking assurance from ticket hopefuls

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on July 4 in a plea against submission of assurance affidavits from party ticket hopefuls.

A five-judge bench headed by the chief election commissioner heard a plea against PTI’s act of seeking assurance on affidavits from ticket hopefuls for General Election 2018 scheduled for July 25.

The petition had been filed by PTI ticket hopeful Mulk Munir.

During the hearing, Munir’s counsel informed the court that the PTI sought assurance on affidavits from applicants for party tickets that they will not leave the party or contest as independent candidates in case they are refused tickets to contest the general election.

To this, ECP Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi said, “Political parties have always issued tickets based on these conditions.”

“Have other parties also sought similar assurance affidavits?” he asked.

The petitioner’s counsel responded, “All parties are seeking such assurance affidavits but they are illegal and against their manifestos.”

“No political party can stop a candidate from contesting as an independent,” the counsel argued.

After hearing the counsel’s arguments, the bench issued a notice summoning Imran on July 4 (Wednesday).

