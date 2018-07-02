Can't connect right now! retry
Nisar says contesting elections against PML-N, PPP leadership

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 02, 2018

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. Photo: Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Monday that his contest is against the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples’ Party.

While addressing a public gathering, the senior politician from Chakri said he shouldn't be compared with any ordinary MPA or MNA rather he is contesting against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

“I threw away my ministry on a disagreement,” he said.

The former PML-N representative said that without taking into consideration his stature, the party leadership told him to apply for party ticket.

Nawaz should reveal which comment of mine hurt him: Nisar

Former interior minister says Shehbaz also says there should be no confrontation with the army and judiciary

“I have never done politics of lies and deceit,” he added.

Earlier, in his reaction to Nawaz’s statement that his remarks were "hurtful and saddening", the former interior minister said that “Nawaz should tell the nation which comment of mine hurt him”.

“Nawaz is quick to point out when he feels hurt by other people but does not realise when he hurts others. If Nawaz his hurt by my comments against his confrontation of the army and the judiciary, then similar sentiments were echoed by Shehbaz Sharif.”

“Shehbaz still upholds that there should be no confrontation with the army and judiciary,” the former interior minister said.

Comments

ECP declares 20,700 polling stations 'sensitive'

Water Commission gives 3 months to industries for installing treatment plants

Pakistan football exports go up by more than 10 percent

Police arrest social activist Jibran Nasir in Karachi

Have no political affiliation with Sheikh Rasheed, says chief justice

SHC adjourns Rao Anwar sub-jail hearing until July 11

July 25 elections to change fate of country, says Imran

COAS confirms death sentences of 12 'hardcore terrorists'

Hamza to lead Maryam Nawaz’s campaign in NA-127

