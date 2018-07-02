Nisar says contesting elections against PML-N, PPP leadership

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. Photo: Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Monday that his contest is against the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples’ Party.



While addressing a public gathering, the senior politician from Chakri said he shouldn't be compared with any ordinary MPA or MNA rather he is contesting against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

“I threw away my ministry on a disagreement,” he said.

The former PML-N representative said that without taking into consideration his stature, the party leadership told him to apply for party ticket.

“I have never done politics of lies and deceit,” he added.

Earlier, in his reaction to Nawaz’s statement that his remarks were "hurtful and saddening", the former interior minister said that “Nawaz should tell the nation which comment of mine hurt him”.

“Nawaz is quick to point out when he feels hurt by other people but does not realise when he hurts others. If Nawaz his hurt by my comments against his confrontation of the army and the judiciary, then similar sentiments were echoed by Shehbaz Sharif.”

“Shehbaz still upholds that there should be no confrontation with the army and judiciary,” the former interior minister said.