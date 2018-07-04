Can't connect right now! retry
Sonali Bendre diagnosed with 'high-grade cancer'

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre Behl has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer, the actor said on social media on Wednesday. 

“Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curve-ball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming," the actor said in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram.

"A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

The actor added that she is currently undergoing treatment in New York.

“We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful," she said.

"I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,” the actor added.

Sonali made her Bollywood debut in 1994 with Govinda’s Aag and went on to rule Bollywood during the 90s and early 2000s, with films such as Sarfarosh, Duplicate, Major Saab, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Diljale.

The actor recently stepped down as the judge of popular TV show India’s Best Dramebaaz and was last seen on the silver screen in 2013 in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

