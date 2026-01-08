Nick Reiner's new attorney clears the air after replacing Alan Jackson

Nick Reiner was arrested and charged for the murder of his parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Nick Reiner’s newly appointed public defender is speaking out after a dramatic shakeup in his legal team stalled his murder case at the last minute.

Speaking outside the Los Angeles Superior Court on January 7 — the date of Reiner’s arraignment — attorney Kimberly Greene answered some of the press and public’s most burning questions as she replaced Alan Jackson after his last-minute withdrawal.

“I spoke to Mr. Reiner briefly this morning,” Greene revealed, confirming that Nick is aware of the change in counsel.

Reiner, 32, was expected to enter a plea Wednesday morning. Instead, his arraignment has been pushed to February 23 following the sudden transition in representation. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, who were found stabbed in their Brentwood home last month.

When pressed about communication with the Reiner family, Greene was clear. “I have not,” she said, later reiterating, “We’ve had no contact with the family. I don’t think they were aware that this was going on.”

Greene spoke moments after Jackson addressed reporters, explaining his departure. “I’m legally and I’m ethically prohibited from explaining all the reasons why,” he said. Still, he stood firm in his defense of Reiner, stating, “We know — we’re not just convinced — we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts.” He added, “You can take this to the bank… Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder.”

Asked about that claim, Greene responded simply, “We’ll discuss that with Mr. Reiner and see how to proceed.”

If convicted, Reiner faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty.