Matt Damon briefs challenges of filming 'The Odyssey' with IMAX cameras

'The Odyssey' featuring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway is set to release on July 17

Matt Damon opened how difficult it was to work with the IMAX cameras for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, The Odyssey.

For the unversed, The Dark Knight director’s new Greek epic film is going to be the first movie in the history to be shot in IMAX.

However, it was not an easy job to work with the new cameras as it was a new experience for the star cast as well.

The Jason Bourne actor said, “It was the first movie that was ever done all on IMAX .”

Matt revealed that these cameras were so loud that the actors could not hear each other’s voice.

“IMAX cameras are really loud. It sounds like a blender, like a Cuisinart in your face when the camera’s close to you.”

The 55-year-old opened, “So there’s never been these dialogue [scenes in Imax]. We couldn’t have this conversation with a normal IMAX camera because you wouldn’t be able to hear us.”

Damon further explained on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast that the makers did a special arrangement for the dialogue scenes to be filmed with IIMAX.

“They built this giant thing around the Imax for those dialogue scenes and a system of mirrors so your eyeline would be close to the camera and you could talk to the other actor”, added the Good Will Hunting star.

Matt concluded by saying that a lot of work and effort was required to figure out how to work with these cameras.

Nolan’s action fantasy also features Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth.

The Odyssey is slated to release on July 17, 2026.