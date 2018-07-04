Nawaz has taken political asylum in London, claims Zardari

Zardari said that he never spoke about a coalition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan/ file photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari claimed on Wednesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has taken political asylum in London.

In an interview, the former president said that Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif should tread with care as the vote bank belongs to the former prime minister and it will be then shifted to Maryam Nawaz.

In response to a question, Zardari said that he is not likely to have an issue with disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar but might have an issue with Nawaz.

The former president said that he wants to see his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the prime minister, adding in the same vein that Bilawal can also learn ‘sitting in the opposition’.

Zardari said that he never spoke about a coalition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

While speaking on the recent action by the National Accountability Bureau, he said that the probe authority has been ineffective in Sindh as since ’30 years it has been holding him accountable’.

Earlier today, Nawaz Sharif requested the accountability court to delay the verdict in the Avenfield reference case.

"I am not a dictator who will run away from the courts," he said, while speaking to the media outside Harley Clinic.

"My wife has been on a ventilator since the last 21 days. I want to hear the verdict in the court room where I have presented myself with my daughter over 100 times.”

Earlier today, Maryam Nawaz also remarked that she is willing to go to prison to pay the high price of the path she has taken.

When asked if she is ready to go to prison, she remarked: "I am absolutely ready.

On July 3, the accountability court said it will announce its verdict in the Avenfield reference case on July 6.



