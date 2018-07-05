Accused cannot dictate anyone, Bilawal says on Nawaz's plea to delay Avenfield verdict

SUKKUR: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday reacted to Nawaz Sharif's request to delay Avenfield Properties corruption reference request, stating that the accused is not in a position to dictate.



Nawaz has requested the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family to delay tomorrow's announcement of the Avenfield properties reference verdict. The former premier's counsel Zafir Khan submitted a request to the accountability court's registrar, stating that the former premier wants to be present in court when the verdict is read out.

The request also includes details of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's illness, due to which the former premier and his daughter Maryam have been in London since June 14.

Speaking to the media in Sukkur, Bilawal said that the announcement of the verdict should not portray Nawaz as a victim. "The timing of the verdict should not give off the impression that it was not as transparent or effective as it should have been," he said.

The PPP chief also noted that the protection of fundamental rights is the real essence of democracy and a compromise on the matter is not possible. He stressed that that democracy is not defined by merely holding elections.



"While it is a positive development that the country was going to witness its second election, we must continue this trend and bring stability to it," he said.

The PPP chief further said, "Holding elections is not the only element of democracy. My party believes the real essence of democracy is the protection of fundamental rights and a compromise on this matter is not possible."

He further observed that the country still has many weaknesses that need to be removed.

Furthermore, Bilawal accused that election-hopefuls are being threatened.