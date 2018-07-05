Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jul 05 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan to feature in 6-a-side 'Socca World Cup'

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Jul 05, 2018

Socca World Cup, which is being organised by International Socca Federation – a world body for mini football— is played in a smaller ground with six players per team. Photo: file

KARACHI: While Pakistan is still dreaming of making a debut at FIFA World Cup, country’s footballers of 6-a-side Football will see their dreams coming true later this year when they will participate in Socca World Cup in Lisbon.

Socca World Cup, which is being organised by International Socca Federation – a world body for mini football— is played in a smaller ground with six players per team.

Pakistan will be represented by Lahore’s ICAW FC at the tournament. They qualified for the event after winning Pakistan’s Leisure Leagues national championship. 

In group matches, Pakistan will face teams from Spain, Russia, and Moldova.

Afaq Ahmed, the captain of ICAW FC, said that this playing a global tournament and representing the country is like dream coming true for him.

“What else one can do for football than to send a team from Pakistan to an international tournament. We have never been in a football World Cup. Even though it is not a main football World Cup but for us, it will be of much bigger importance and we are hoping that the nation would be supporting us to claim the title for the country,” he said.

The Socca World Cup will be played from September 23 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Comments

More From Sports:

'Stay strong': Football stars rally round Thai cave boys

'Stay strong': Football stars rally round Thai cave boys

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Ex-actor to officiate France-Uruguay World Cup match

Ex-actor to officiate France-Uruguay World Cup match

 Updated 5 hours ago
Uruguay tight-lipped on Cavani injury before France clash

Uruguay tight-lipped on Cavani injury before France clash

 Updated 6 hours ago
Facebook in talks for Ronaldo reality show

Facebook in talks for Ronaldo reality show

 Updated 4 hours ago
World Cup preview: France vs Uruguay, Brazil vs Belgium

World Cup preview: France vs Uruguay, Brazil vs Belgium

Updated 6 hours ago
Defending champ Muguruza out of Wimbledon as seeds scatter

Defending champ Muguruza out of Wimbledon as seeds scatter

 Updated 7 hours ago
Were you aware of this amazing fact about FIFA World Cup quarterfinals?

Were you aware of this amazing fact about FIFA World Cup quarterfinals?

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pakistan football team to kick off activities next month

Pakistan football team to kick off activities next month

 Updated 17 hours ago
Australia dismisses reports of relaxed Warner, Smith bans

Australia dismisses reports of relaxed Warner, Smith bans

 Updated 24 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM