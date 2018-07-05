Pakistan to feature in 6-a-side 'Socca World Cup'

Socca World Cup, which is being organised by International Socca Federation – a world body for mini football— is played in a smaller ground with six players per team. Photo: file

KARACHI: While Pakistan is still dreaming of making a debut at FIFA World Cup, country’s footballers of 6-a-side Football will see their dreams coming true later this year when they will participate in Socca World Cup in Lisbon.



Socca World Cup, which is being organised by International Socca Federation – a world body for mini football— is played in a smaller ground with six players per team.

Pakistan will be represented by Lahore’s ICAW FC at the tournament. They qualified for the event after winning Pakistan’s Leisure Leagues national championship.

In group matches, Pakistan will face teams from Spain, Russia, and Moldova.

Afaq Ahmed, the captain of ICAW FC, said that this playing a global tournament and representing the country is like dream coming true for him.

“What else one can do for football than to send a team from Pakistan to an international tournament. We have never been in a football World Cup. Even though it is not a main football World Cup but for us, it will be of much bigger importance and we are hoping that the nation would be supporting us to claim the title for the country,” he said.

The Socca World Cup will be played from September 23 in Lisbon, Portugal.