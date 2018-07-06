'Engineered elections' never resolved issues, notes Rabbani

The PPP senator expresses fears that the 18th Amendment might not be rolled back after elections. Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani Thursday said that neither did the "engineered election" previously resolved issues, nor they would do it in future.



Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, the PPP senator expressed fears that 18th Amendment of the Constitution might not be rolled back after the coming elections.

He said that the constitutional institutions of the country were at loggerheads and the parliament had been weakened.

Rabbani said that he could not see political stability in the country after the July 25 polls.

He lamented what hopes one should have with "Choo'n Choo'n Ka Murabba (a varied mixture)" that would take over the National Assembly.

The former Senate chairman said that rumours were rife that the little rights the provinces had were also being returned to Islamabad.

He said the country's elite and the masses had different thoughts.

"The elite, which has been occupying national resources, has the mentality dating back to the times before [Pakistan's] independence," Rabbani said.