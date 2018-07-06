Attempts being made to make PTI 'king's party', says Bilawal

KARACHI/OBARO: Attempts are currently underway to transform the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into "the king's party," the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson said Friday night, as his entourage camped here near Ghotki.



Prior to heading to Rahim Yar Khan today and, later, Sadiqabad and Bahawalpur, PPP head Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that the "puppet alliance" has, in the past, been behind the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and ex-president Pervez Musharraf.

"The puppet alliance has favoured [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif and Musharraf in the past," he stressed, while addressing election-related rallies in Sukkur, Pano Akil, Ghotki, and Obaro.

On dictators, the PPP chair said they have no name-bearers. "No one willingly remembers [former president] Zia-ul-Haq," he said.

The name Bhutto, on the other hand, is well-known and remembered today, he added. The public, by standing with "Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, has paved way for democracy".