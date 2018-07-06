Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jul 06 2018
Facebook in talks for Ronaldo reality show

Friday Jul 06, 2018

The Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly in talks for a reality series with Facebook. Photo: Reuters

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly in talks with social networking giant Facebook for an original series, according to Variety.

Ronaldo, who plays for his country Portugal and La Liga club Real Madrid, may be featuring in a 13-episode reality show for which Facebook is said to be offering the legend $10 million. 

Matador Content and Religion of Sports, the company behind Facebook series Tom vs Time, a reality show which follows New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady both on and off the field in his 18 seasons, will reportedly produce the project.

Ronaldo was already working on a scripted drama for Facebook Watch about an all-girls soccer team in upstate New York earlier this year. 

The untitled project will tell the story of the girls' soccer team as it invites the community to overcome deep divisions along racial, ethnic and class lines by rallying around the universal language of the game. 

The show will also explore the ups and downs of teenage life, as players maneuver love, friendships and family, the show synopsis reads.

Facebook has yet to comment on the Ronaldo docu-series. 

